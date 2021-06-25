Sub88

Eames Lounge Chair Poster Mid Century Poster Art Print

Inspired poster featuring the iconic Lounge Chair.

Text on the poster:

LOUNGE CHAIR
& Ottoman

Height: 31.5” | 80 cm
Width: 32.75” | 83 cm
Depth: 32.75” | 83 cm
Seat Height: 15.0” | 38 cm
Arm Height: 19.0” | 48 cm

Veneer molded plywood shells, aluminum base structure; Polyurethane foam cushions, fabric or leather upholstery
Charles & Ray Eames
1956

