George Z / Artzgeo

Wild Animals Icons

George Z / Artzgeo
George Z / Artzgeo
Wild Animals Icons
Hello guys!
I’m happy to share my new outline icon pack.

Full version available on Creative Market

Animals: Lion, Tiger, Gorilla, Fox, Bear, Deer, Elephant, Rhino, Giraffe, Antelope, Camel, Boar.

Hope you like it!

George Z / Artzgeo
George Z / Artzgeo
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble 😎
