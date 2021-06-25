Deniro Ohanomah

Jobberman

Deniro Ohanomah
Deniro Ohanomah
  • Save
Jobberman minimal ux design ui adobexd
Download color palette

I designed a Job search application. Basically on this app you select the category of job you're looking for and then similar jobs pop up of which you can apply for. On your profile screen you can also see brief metrics on your applications, reviews and HR feedback as well.

It comes in Light and Dark mode variants.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Deniro Ohanomah
Deniro Ohanomah

More by Deniro Ohanomah

View profile
    • Like