Victor Allegret

Federal Finance dashboard - redesign

Victor Allegret
Victor Allegret
  • Save
Federal Finance dashboard - redesign light creative design uidesign creative design finance fintech dashboard federal finance
Download color palette

Hey 👀
Today I would like to share the 👉 Federal Finance dashboard - redesign.

What do you think ?

---------------------------------------------------------

Follow me :
🐦Twitter | 💼 Linkedin | 🧑‍🚀 Portfolio

Victor Allegret
Victor Allegret

More by Victor Allegret

View profile
    • Like