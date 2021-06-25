WebMob Technologies

HouzQuest - Real Estate Mobile App like Zillow & Realtor.com

The real estate industry is transforming rapidly with the advancement of technology. People are relying more on mobile applications when it comes to finding their dream properties. Why? Because real estate apps save time, energy, and fuel.
You can have a virtual tour of the properties that you like, you can check the recommended properties by others, and the best part? You filter your search as per the street, city, or area you prefer.

Tool Used: Adobe XD

If you are a real estate firm looking for a trending way to grow your business then a mobile app is the best option for you. You can discuss the app idea with our proficient developers. Drop an email on sales@webmobtech.com OR Call us on +91-79-40054145 (India), +1-408-520-9597 (USA)

