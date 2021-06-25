Eugeniya M

22 Daily UI. Online store

Eugeniya M
Eugeniya M
  • Save
22 Daily UI. Online store white minimal figma 2021 trend new shop online furniture branding logo illustration app neumorphic ux button minimalism design ui
Download color palette

Hello everyone! Here is my concept of an online store :) Let me know what you think!

Eugeniya M
Eugeniya M

More by Eugeniya M

View profile
    • Like