Darshak Chavda

Daily UI 006 - User Profile

Darshak Chavda
Darshak Chavda
  • Save
Daily UI 006 - User Profile dark ui profile account user user profile dark theme spotify app music spotify mobileapp daily ui 006 dailyui 006 ui design ux appui app design dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

Daily UI :: 006

Challenge #06 - User Profile. Here I have redesigned the Artist Profile in Spotify App.

Press 'L' if you like it! 🏀

Darshak Chavda
Darshak Chavda

More by Darshak Chavda

View profile
    • Like