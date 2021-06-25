Backend Driven, MS Office Template Installer for Windows & macOS

In 2017, I Designed & Developed Backend Driven, MS Office Template Installer; along with admin interface enabling my clients to update content for MS Office on desktop Platforms (Windows & macOS) including configuring registry settings on windows.

It runs in Manual/Automated with minimalist UI and Terminal/Console Mode.

