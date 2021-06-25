Joanna Pawłowska
Flow map diagram with expandable chat details

Hi guys 👋!

Do you want to know how to boost conversational platform operation 🤔? Nothing is impossible with a flow diagram 🥰. How does it work? The view below presents the comprehensive information for each step of the conversation flow, including contextual data and integration calls. It allows for easy conversation flow 🗣️ add and update. The expandable chat details enable the user to follow the actual conversation and thus accelerate and improve the chatbot's performance 🚀. All clean and easy to grasp!

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
