Flow map diagram with expandable chat details

Hi guys 👋!
Do you want to know how to boost conversational platform operation 🤔? Nothing is impossible with a flow diagram 🥰. How does it work? The view below presents the comprehensive information for each step of the conversation flow, including contextual data and integration calls. It allows for easy conversation flow 🗣️ add and update. The expandable chat details enable the user to follow the actual conversation and thus accelerate and improve the chatbot's performance 🚀. All clean and easy to grasp!
------
We're available for new projects! Just drop us a line at office@synergycodes.com