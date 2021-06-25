MARIAN.DESIGN

Unicron

Unicron rainbow design apple time tracking unicron macos logo icon app
Unicron is a time tracking frontend that can work with multiple already available services like mite & harvest.
Its a personal project and right now its on hold since I have shifted my focus on to blockchain projects.

However, stay tuned for more from unicron.

