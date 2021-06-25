Studio MIR

AddPlace

Studio MIR
Studio MIR
  • Save
AddPlace logo branding geography route place map point
Download color palette

Logo for a geographic portal. Exploration of new points in the outback of Russia.
Follow me - Instagram / Behance
Let's work together - mir@mademagazine.ru

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Studio MIR
Studio MIR
LogoDesign, Illustration and Brand Identity

More by Studio MIR

View profile
    • Like