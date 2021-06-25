Lay

Design Agency Portfolio Reinvented.

Design Agency Portfolio Reinvented. branding 3d vfx graphic design portfolio web design
Check out this fresh take on displaying a design portfolio. The magnified cards that you see are actually design cases, and are positioned to attract attention.

It's a creative approch for sure and makes us want to explore it a little more. What do you say? Press L and leave your comments below 👇

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
