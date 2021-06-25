Margarita

Student account for the online course

Student account for the online course architecture student account personal account online education education ecourse estudy elearning minimal ux web figma ui webdesign design
I designed and built on Tilda a stydying platform for online course on architectural drawing. The main goal was to create a minimalistic stylish platform to appeal to the tastes of interior designers.

This is the index page where all the necessary info is at hand. New units are available each week through the menu on the left.

