Envio SRSL - Expedition App

Hi Folks,

Today we want to share a project design about Expedition App. This application is intended to carry out the expedition of the ordered goods. Hope you enjoy it!🤩

.

What do you think?

.

Thoughts on the font combination?

I would love to hear your feedback on this (layout, color scheme, texture, etc)🤩

-------------------------------

Thank you for watching!

Follow to stay connected with us and press [L] ❤ if you love it...

.

Available for a new project! Contact Us :

kardusinfo.com@gmail.com | Instagram