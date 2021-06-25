Storytale
Blotter illustrations 💥

Blotter illustrations 💥
Let’s take a break from the friendly characters, and helpful teammates. We need scenes from the dark side of the art. And lots of bright colors, to make them awesome.

  🖤 Explore Blotter Illustrations  

Get them and hundreds of other vector and 3D illustrations for your perfect design project only for $28 per month.

✨ Browse Hundreds of Illustrations

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
