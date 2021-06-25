Craftwork Studio
Craftwork

Laurent UI kit 💙

Craftwork Studio
Craftwork
Craftwork Studio for Craftwork
Hire Us
  • Save
Laurent UI kit 💙 product laurent design ui application website landing vector web craftwork
Download color palette

Masterpiece usually consist of simple things. Laurent UI kit includes 120+ blocks for easy landings' building. Explore the product and start creating landings easily!

🌿 Get Laurent UI Kit

As usual, this product is included in Craftwork Pro Access. Get all the resources we made or will make for one year with a really huge discount.

Follow us on: Behance | Twitter | Instagram | UI8 | CM | Craftwork | Telegram

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Craftwork
Craftwork
High-quality UI Kits and illustrations to boost your design
Hire Us

More by Craftwork

View profile
    • Like