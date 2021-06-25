Nikita Sorochinski

Two-factor authentication | tada.team

Nikita Sorochinski
Nikita Sorochinski
  • Save
Two-factor authentication | tada.team interface tada.team safe 2fa android ios color app ui design
Download color palette

In the latest update, we added two-factor authentication to help protect your account from unwanted login attempts. I have designed a simple interface for setting a password and re-configuring.

Two-factor authentication is available on all of our platforms:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=team.tada&hl=ru&gl=US
https://apps.apple.com/ru/app/tada-team/id1451493085

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Nikita Sorochinski
Nikita Sorochinski

More by Nikita Sorochinski

View profile
    • Like