Two-factor authentication | tada.team

In the latest update, we added two-factor authentication to help protect your account from unwanted login attempts. I have designed a simple interface for setting a password and re-configuring.

Two-factor authentication is available on all of our platforms:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=team.tada&hl=ru&gl=US

https://apps.apple.com/ru/app/tada-team/id1451493085