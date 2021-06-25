John Ferrigan

Atarrus Biostimulant

Crop biostimulant derived from vegetal protein. The verbal brief was as follows: "It's a new crop product called Atarrus." I asked what the word meant and was told it was made up. It was needed right away. First I thought of a stag and mocked something up. Then I thought of a moon. When I presented this concept, I was asked, "What does it mean?" I immediately replied, "You tell me." Everyone gave it a thumbs up and it was sent to the printers for the packaging and labels that day.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
