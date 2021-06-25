🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Welcome to our concept for Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” Thank you for this challenge Dribbble!
Maybe one day we will implement this concept and bring it to life! Stay tuned and let’s share your knowledge folks!
UI Concept: Patryk Gajdarski
Illustrations: Aleksander Buksza, Igor Kozak
Animation: Wiktor Buksza
Thanks for watching! Let's connect:
10clouds.com | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Behance
We're available for new projects! Tell us more at hello@10clouds.com.
Would you like to join our design team? Send your portfolio at careers@10clouds.com