Knowledge is power

Knowledge is power illustration isometric motion graphics 3d animation
Welcome to our concept for Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” Thank you for this challenge Dribbble!

Maybe one day we will implement this concept and bring it to life! Stay tuned and let’s share your knowledge folks!

UI Concept: Patryk Gajdarski
Illustrations: Aleksander Buksza, Igor Kozak
Animation: Wiktor Buksza

Thanks for watching! Let's connect:
10clouds.com | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Behance
We're available for new projects! Tell us more at hello@10clouds.com.

Would you like to join our design team? Send your portfolio at careers@10clouds.com

Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Helping you build world-changing digital products 💜
