E-commerce mobile application

Due to the pandemic we all are very concern to go out except couple of needs. Especially, this who are just serving in front of our door we must be very happy for them. The retail stores have lot of chance to get closed their customer offering them the online shopping which are common scenario now-a-days.

I have explored here for a fashion store in mobile application. I have shown here five individual screen by which you may know about the user journey with a very easy process from splash screen to payment screen. I hope each level of user easily can buy over my application as I prototyped.

This shot is about a simple, elegant and powerful layout. The design will help to implement good user experience and a flexible user flow.

My Responsibilities

• Implementing user experience (UX)

• Implementing user interface (UI)

Tools used

• Design - Figma

Font used

• SF Pro display

