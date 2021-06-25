Mihai Dolganiuc

P for Pyramid Illustration Exploration

P for Pyramid Illustration Exploration
Sometimes my inner illustrator has a relapse and does something like this. The idea struck me as I was working on an actual project that involved the Letter R. If I see potential into an idea I explore it and this is the exact case and what lead to this post right here.

