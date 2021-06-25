Nugraha Jati Utama

Flat Icon

Nugraha Jati Utama
Nugraha Jati Utama
Hire Me
  • Save
Flat Icon greyscale minimalist simple flat icon mobile ui app website service design illustration
Download color palette

Hi everyone,
Another icon exploration I did recently :)

Never end to learn, practice, and stay explore

Feel free for leaving your comment 😁

Need Icons?
Just let me know 😊

available for freelance works, tell me more at
nugrahajatiutama@gmail.com

Follow me on
Behance | Instagram | Twitter

Cb13231a30b5356ed6ce7d6b2d6ea513
Rebound of
Furniture Icon set
By Nugraha Jati Utama
Nugraha Jati Utama
Nugraha Jati Utama
Hello, I'm available for freelance work
Hire Me

More by Nugraha Jati Utama

View profile
    • Like