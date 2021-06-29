Siarhei Sukach
GOFOX

UI/UX Design for iOS mobile app

Siarhei Sukach
GOFOX
Siarhei Sukach for GOFOX
Hire Us
  • Save
UI/UX Design for iOS mobile app ios ui app minimal cleaner anti-tracking security mobileappdesign mobile app ux ui branding app design interface app
Download color palette

Hi friends 🙌

Security, AdBlocker, Cleaner, malware site blocker, anti-tracking, and cleaner for iOS mobile devices. Supports multilingual ad filters to work in the Safari browser. Blocks banners, video ads, pop-ups, widgets, tracking systems on websites when using the mobile Internet.

We made a lightweight structure so that the user can quickly block unwanted content, we also created a friendly and clean interface in a warm and light color.

We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at 📩 design.gofox@gmail.com

If you want to see more design by us, visit our Dribbble | Instagram | Behance

GOFOX
GOFOX
🦊 Design Team from Belarus
Hire Us

More by GOFOX

View profile
    • Like