UI/UX Design for iOS mobile app

Security, AdBlocker, Cleaner, malware site blocker, anti-tracking, and cleaner for iOS mobile devices. Supports multilingual ad filters to work in the Safari browser. Blocks banners, video ads, pop-ups, widgets, tracking systems on websites when using the mobile Internet.

We made a lightweight structure so that the user can quickly block unwanted content, we also created a friendly and clean interface in a warm and light color.

