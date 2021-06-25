David Watson

The Future Sound of London – FSOLdigital presents MIND MAPS

The Future Sound of London – FSOLdigital presents MIND MAPS
My artwork for the cover of a new 1 hour mix released today on CD. Is it two "M"s… or a brain (left and right sides)… or sound waves… or brain waves? Hopefully any or all of these.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
