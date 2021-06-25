The sudden rise in the field of e-learning is the effect of some events such as the COVID-19 Pandemic, Revolution in the internet era all these events lead to finding an alternate way of learning and this is when online learning came to frame. Online learning has some extra benefits such as its not time-bounded (majorly), its Scalability. The major factor which makes this such a huge industry is by providing flexibility in learning & time flexibility whether you are in the race of Gaining a new skill or Upskilling yourself.

Most the People who prefer online education is with the purpose of Re-Skilling & Certification which makes it more impactful among the Youth & Working-class people of India, that's the reason these days' employers are also using e-learning platform to upskill their employees. WBEL or Online learning is one of the most revolutionary steps for a country like India where due to social backwardness, Population, Financial Problems, the ratio between teacher & Student, etc. exist here e-learning can be a game-changer.

https://praadisedu.com/blog/importance-of-e-learning-in-higher-education

#highereducation #elearning #praadiseducation #Pieapp #learningimprotance