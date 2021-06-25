DigitEMB

CUTE ANIMAL MACHINE EMBROIDERY DESIGN

DigitEMB
DigitEMB
  • Save
CUTE ANIMAL MACHINE EMBROIDERY DESIGN
Download color palette

CUTE ANIMAL MACHINE EMBROIDERY DESIGN.

SPECIFICATIONS:

SKU: E-23100

Design Type: Machine Embroidery Design

SIZES:

Hoop Size: 4×4 | W: 3.00 in | H: 2.82 in | 76.2×71.6 mm | Stitches: 14654

EMBROIDERY FILE FORMATS:

10O, ART, CND, DSB, DST, DSZ, EXP, HUS, JEF, PCS, PEC, PES, TAP, VIP, VP3, XXX

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

Color(s) Used: 7 | Color(s) Changes: 6

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
DigitEMB
DigitEMB

More by DigitEMB

View profile
    • Like