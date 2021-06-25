Mayuresh warang
Hybreed

Health Tracking App

Hello Everyone! 😇

I have made the health tracking app design. The app will show your daily activities, daily tasks that you have done. You can compare your points with other people as well.

Hope you guys liked it! 😉

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
