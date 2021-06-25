🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Everyone! 😇
I have made the health tracking app design. The app will show your daily activities, daily tasks that you have done. You can compare your points with other people as well.
Hope you guys liked it! 😉