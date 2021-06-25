Plug-in logo

Hello everyone, I am going to share the new logo with you.In this logo I have used electric plug and letter B. The letter B uses a space plug in the negative, the style of the logo is modern and the golden ratio is also used. Thanks to all

For work Inquiries Text me a Dm

Or

📩 mdarmancu3@gmail.com

Skype: mdarmancu3@gmail.com

WhatsApp : +8801863765699