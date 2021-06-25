Arman

Plug-in logo branding logoinspiration monogram logo logodesign logo mark lettermark logo logotype
Hello everyone, I am going to share the new logo with you.In this logo I have used electric plug and letter B. The letter B uses a space plug in the negative, the style of the logo is modern and the golden ratio is also used. Thanks to all

For work Inquiries Text me a Dm
Or
📩 mdarmancu3@gmail.com
Skype: mdarmancu3@gmail.com
WhatsApp : +8801863765699

