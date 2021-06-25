Hotel Polo Ascona – Website

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hotel Polo is located in the centre of Mediterranean town Ascona Switzerland. As soon as you enter the lobby, you can feel Ticino hospitality and simplicity. Just the right place to explore the picturesque surroundings in peace and quiet and then reflect your day
Service provided:
Content strategy
Web design
Web development
CMS TYPO3
You can find the whole case study in German here:
https://www.violetta.ch/referenzen/schatz-ag