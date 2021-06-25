Violetta Digital Craft

Hotel Polo Ascona – Website

Violetta Digital Craft
Violetta Digital Craft
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Hotel Polo is located in the centre of Mediterranean town Ascona Switzerland. As soon as you enter the lobby, you can feel Ticino hospitality and simplicity. Just the right place to explore the picturesque surroundings in peace and quiet and then reflect your day

Service provided:
Content strategy
Web design
Web development
CMS TYPO3

You can find the whole case study in German here:
https://www.violetta.ch/referenzen/schatz-ag

Violetta Digital Craft
Violetta Digital Craft
TYPO3 Webdesign Agency based in Lucerne & Basel.
Hire Us

More by Violetta Digital Craft

View profile
    • Like