CAT & DOG EMBROIDERY DESIGN

CAT & DOG EMBROIDERY DESIGN
CAT & DOG EMBROIDERY DESIGN.

SPECIFICATIONS:

SKU: E-22904

Design Type: Machine Embroidery Design
SIZES:

Hoop Size: 4×4 | W: 3.82 in | H: 2.28 in | 97.0×57.9 mm | Stitches: 6889

Hoop Size: 5×7 | W: 6.82 in | H: 4.07 in | 173.2×103.3 mm | Stitches: 16382

Hoop Size: 6×10 | W: 9.74 in | H: 5.82 in | 247.3×147.8 mm | Stitches: 29119

EMBROIDERY FILE FORMATS:

10O, ART, CND, DSB, DST, DSZ, EXP, HUS, JEF, PCS, PEC, PES, TAP, VIP, VP3,
XXX

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

Color(s) Used: 1 | Color(s) Changes: 0

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
