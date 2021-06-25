Patryk Michalski
Clean Commit

Complyant - Calendar

Complyant - Calendar list checkbox date picker reminder dashboard webapp app colors design web ui figma
Tax management is troublesome for many reasons. One of them is meeting the payment deadlines. The application we are working on solves this problem - presenting an segregated list of taxes that the company has to pay. In addition to the list itself, the calendar has the option of adding custom notifications. More coming soon!
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
