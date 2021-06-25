DigitEMB

CAT EMBROIDERY DESIGN

DigitEMB
DigitEMB
  • Save
CAT EMBROIDERY DESIGN
Download color palette

CAT EMBROIDERY DESIGN.

SPECIFICATIONS:

SKU: E-23170

Design Type: Machine Embroidery Design

SIZES:
Hoop Size: 4×4 | W: 3.79 in | H: 3.50 in | 96.2×88.9 mm | Stitches: 22147

EMBROIDERY FILE FORMATS:

10O, ART, CND, DSB, DST, DSZ, EXP, HUS, JEF, PCS, PEC, PES, TAP, VIP, VP3,
XXX
ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

Color(s) Used: 5 | Color(s) Changes: 5

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
DigitEMB
DigitEMB

More by DigitEMB

View profile
    • Like