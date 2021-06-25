Ayomide Adeputi

Poster Design For A Company Hiring New Staffs

Ayomide Adeputi
Ayomide Adeputi
  • Save
Poster Design For A Company Hiring New Staffs ui typography illustration poster design social media post posters instagram post design logo graphic design branding
Download color palette

I saw this design in an Instagram Post and I loved, So I tried to design something Similar in Photoshop and End up with This.

What do think?

you can contact me via ayomideadeputistephen@gmail.com

Ayomide Adeputi
Ayomide Adeputi

More by Ayomide Adeputi

View profile
    • Like