CAT EMBROIDERY DESIGN

Download color palette

SPECIFICATIONS:

SKU: E-21343

Design Type: Machine Embroidery Design

SIZES:

Hoop Size: 6×6 | W: 4.95 in | H: 5.22 in | 125.7×132.5 mm | Stitches: 34311

EMBROIDERY FILE FORMATS:

10O, ART, CND, DSB, DST, DSZ, EXP, HUS, JEF, PES, TAP, VIP, VP3, XXX

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

Color(s) Used: 9 | Color(s) Changes: 18

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
