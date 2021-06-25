DigitEMB

CAT EMBROIDERY DESIGN

CAT EMBROIDERY DESIGN.

SPECIFICATIONS:

SKU: E-21899

Design Type: Machine Embroidery Design

SIZES:

Hoop Size: 6×6 | W: 3.58 in | H: 5.77 in | 90.9×146.5 mm | Stitches: 17588

EMBROIDERY FILE FORMATS:

10O, ART, CND, DSB, DST, DSZ, EXP, HUS, JEF, PCS, PEC, PES, TAP, VIP, VP3,
XXX

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

Color(s) Used: 7 | Color(s) Changes: 6

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
