Shopify Website

Design and development of a dairy brand based in Gurgaon. From understanding the need of the client to the user research( target users & persona). User interface was designed according to the clients requirement. They were looking for a playful theme which should depict organic and fresh vibe so accordingly the colour scheme was used. At last the wireframing and prototype testing was conducted to give a smooth user journey through the website.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
