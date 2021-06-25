Shopify Website

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Design and development of a dairy brand based in Gurgaon. From understanding the need of the client to the user research( target users & persona). User interface was designed according to the clients requirement. They were looking for a playful theme which should depict organic and fresh vibe so accordingly the colour scheme was used. At last the wireframing and prototype testing was conducted to give a smooth user journey through the website.