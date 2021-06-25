DigitEMB

CAT PAW EMBROIDERY DESIGN

DigitEMB
DigitEMB
  • Save
CAT PAW EMBROIDERY DESIGN
Download color palette

CAT PAW EMBROIDERY DESIGN.

SPECIFICATIONS:

SKU: E-20335

Design Type: Machine Embroidery Design

SIZES:

Hoop Size: 4×4 | W: 3.81 in | H: 2.87 in | 96.7×72.8 mm | Stitches: 8754

Hoop Size: 5×5 | W: 4.80 in | H: 3.60 in | 121.9×91.4 mm | Stitches: 12286

Hoop Size: 6×6 | W: 5.80 in | H: 4.34 in | 147.3×110.2 mm | Stitches: 16322

Hoop Size: 8×8 | W: 7.80 in | H: 5.80 in | 198.1×147.3 mm | Stitches: 26147

EMBROIDERY FILE FORMATS:

10O, ART, CND, DSB, DST, DSZ, EXP, HUS, JEF, JEF+, PCS, PEC, PES, SEW, TAP, VIP, VP3, VP4, XXX

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

Color(s) Used: 1 | Color(s) Changes: 0

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
DigitEMB
DigitEMB

More by DigitEMB

View profile
    • Like