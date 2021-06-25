Sasha Moiseeva

Hotels for cats - App design

Sasha Moiseeva
Sasha Moiseeva
  • Save
Hotels for cats - App design pet hostel hotel cat ui mobile app
Download color palette

It's just an idea for one application.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Sasha Moiseeva
Sasha Moiseeva
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Sasha Moiseeva

View profile
    • Like