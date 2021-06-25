Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Online Islamic Learning Website Design Landing Page

Online Islamic Learning Website Design Landing Page minimalist quran online learning learning online teaching islamic islam wordpress landing page ux website web design figma
A new custom trendy design for an Islamic Learning website. The design is built focusing on the user journey. The information is presented and structured in a way that it is easily understandable by the end user (i.e kids and their parents).

The custom design was built on Figma and was implemented on WordPress.

