Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Blendtool Studio

Beexy

Blendtool Studio
Blendtool Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Beexy minimal logo icon logo animal bee symbol logo symbol animal logo bee logo typography logo shots vector illustration ui app logo logo letter logo graphic design design branding app
Download color palette

Hey Guys!!

Our new shot. Hope you like it!

Full Project : Click here

Subscribe my other social media if you want to see more of my works:
Behance | Instagram | Facebook

Blendtool Studio
Blendtool Studio
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Blendtool Studio

View profile
    • Like