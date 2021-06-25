DailyUI #005 Icon

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi folks!
Here is my submission for the #DailyUI challenge #005.
Icon design is not really one of my favorites so I'm sure there is something that could be optimized so if you have feedback, I'd be glad to hear it. ;)
For the icon i choose to do one for my CampGroundr concept, that you can find here.
Thanks for checking out my work!