Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Timothy Morrell

DailyUI #005 Icon

Timothy Morrell
Timothy Morrell
  • Save
DailyUI #005 Icon illustration travel 005
Download color palette

Hi folks!

Here is my submission for the #DailyUI challenge #005.
Icon design is not really one of my favorites so I'm sure there is something that could be optimized so if you have feedback, I'd be glad to hear it. ;)

For the icon i choose to do one for my CampGroundr concept, that you can find here.

Thanks for checking out my work!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Timothy Morrell
Timothy Morrell

More by Timothy Morrell

View profile
    • Like