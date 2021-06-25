Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shortest path simulation app

Shortest path simulation app mobile design concept ui design simulation clean xd product design minimal app adobe xd
  1. Shortest Path.mp4
  2. shortest_path___9.png
  3. shortest_path___7.png
  4. shortest_path___6.png
  5. shortest_path___8.png
  6. shortest_path___5.png

Conceptual application design to demonstrate "Dijkstra Shortest Path" algorithm. Users can input the number of vertices, paths and can generate the shortest path for the data.

