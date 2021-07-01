Home Rental App

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Today we're bringing you a concept of a premium rental app. This is a rental app that allows users to browse unique offers of the housing market selected to satisfy the most demanding clients.
The shot shows three screens of the app. The left one is a search result page with search filters. The middle one is a house details page featuring the photos from there and a rent button. The right screen is a map page showing the available offers nearby.
We picked a well-balanced minimalist color scheme and used pink as an accent color. This minimalist approach fits well the premium segment of the market that the app targets.
This app focuses on conveying the superior quality of the provided service and offers easy in-app navigation with a strong visual part. Users can have a virtual tour inside the house with an AR tour feature.
What do you think about this concept?