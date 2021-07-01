Dmitry Lauretsky
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team

Home Rental App

Dmitry Lauretsky
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
Dmitry Lauretsky for Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
Hire Us
  • Save
Home Rental App app design mobile ui ux innovation minimal minimalist clean real estate property rent rental rent app appartment home rent rental app artificial intelligence virtual tour
Home Rental App app design mobile ui ux innovation minimal minimalist clean real estate property rent rental rent app appartment home rent rental app artificial intelligence virtual tour
Home Rental App app design mobile ui ux innovation minimal minimalist clean real estate property rent rental rent app appartment home rent rental app artificial intelligence virtual tour
Home Rental App app design mobile ui ux innovation minimal minimalist clean real estate property rent rental rent app appartment home rent rental app artificial intelligence virtual tour
Home Rental App app design mobile ui ux innovation minimal minimalist clean real estate property rent rental rent app appartment home rent rental app artificial intelligence virtual tour
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble Shot #11.png
  2. Dribbble Shot #11-1.png
  3. Dribbble Shot #11-2.png
  4. App 1.png
  5. Thanks.png

💌 Have a project idea? We are available for new projects
info@ronasit.com | Telegram | WhatsApp | Facebook | Linkedin | Website

Today we're bringing you a concept of a premium rental app. This is a rental app that allows users to browse unique offers of the housing market selected to satisfy the most demanding clients.

The shot shows three screens of the app. The left one is a search result page with search filters. The middle one is a house details page featuring the photos from there and a rent button. The right screen is a map page showing the available offers nearby.

We picked a well-balanced minimalist color scheme and used pink as an accent color. This minimalist approach fits well the premium segment of the market that the app targets.

This app focuses on conveying the superior quality of the provided service and offers easy in-app navigation with a strong visual part. Users can have a virtual tour inside the house with an AR tour feature.

What do you think about this concept?

Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
We make complex applications simple for users💙
Hire Us

More by Ronas IT | UI/UX Team

View profile
    • Like