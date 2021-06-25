Restaurant SignUp page

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello there! 🙌
The above screens are from one of my internal client project. They do online food delivery service, and this screens are from the Delivery application.
About project:
Eat MealFirst is a Food Delivery app for iPhone and Android. It helps you to easily find yummy restaurants close by in Canada and Sri Lanka region.
The objective of the Merchant application is to create a clean design for Merchants from all kinds of background, ethics and cultures to understand the app quickly with less training.
Have a nice day! ☀️
---
I'm available for new projects:
sshathu@ymail.com📬
Be Safe