🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Follow me:
Behance | Instagram | logobaker | logopond | logoground | shutterstock | youtube
Hello friends!
I am glad to present to you my new logo.
HolyPix is a web video marketing agency.
______________
⠀
Do you have an interesting project? Write to me:
iisixo_O@mail.ru