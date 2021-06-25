🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This is IC Success Solution LCC design Logo (prototype), I posted this design for my portfolio :)
We made a Logo design, banner design, poster, Flyer, social media design, and more..
I also have a drawing skills that based on anime and manga styles, may if you want to see my arts and ask for commission you can also visit my main instagram account : https://www.instagram.com/xiaohuang__/
Really appreciate your feedback guys! Hit "L" on your keyboard if you LIKE it. Or hit the comment box below if you have some thoughts <3
I'm available for new projects part time or full time. So let's talk about it!
Keep in touch : https://www.instagram.com/xh_artndesign/