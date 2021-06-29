Dmitry Lauretsky
Education Landing Page

Education Landing Page ui ux ui design ux design user interface visual design hero header landing page clean minimal education education app education website learning learning app typography illustration colorful geometry geometric
Education is shifting from classrooms into the digital environment. With so many online courses available, one should put some effort when promoting an online education course. We explored what a landing page of UX/UI courses can look like.

On the top, the page has a navigation bar and a platform sign-up button. The central section features the main banner with a catching illustration, a brief description, and a CTA button. Below we placed a course benefits section.

We selected a pastel color scheme with two main colors, purple and orange. This pastel combo creates a soothing look and creative atmosphere. In order to make this landing page stand out, we used trending effects like 3D illustrations and unusual shapes of petals and arches.

Do you think we managed to create something extraordinary?

We make complex applications simple for users💙
