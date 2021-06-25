Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Device finder & manager

Device finder & manager finder manager device music headphones gradient clean mobile minimal
Hello family!❤👋I present this app concept. Device manager, View your devices, link you headphone, phone etc.. & find your devices! 📲

I hope you like it!
Let me know what you think!
Happy to read your comment.
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
