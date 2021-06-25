🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Gallant Signature font is of a kind handwritten calligraphy with new and modern hand strokes. This typeface has been added with various alternative characters. This type of writing is perfect for logos, fashion, stationery, magazines, menus, books, invitations, greeting cards, packaging, labels, clothing, marketing, business cards, etc.
Files include: - Gallant Signature (otf) - Gallant Signature (ttf)
Features:
- Latin base A-Z and a-z
- Numbers - Symbol - Style Set
- Alternative Styles
- Ligature
- PUA encoding
- Multilingual
Full font. Cek here:
https://graphicriver.net/item/gallant-signature/32552027