Gallant Signature Font

Gallant Signature Font
Gallant Signature font is of a kind handwritten calligraphy with new and modern hand strokes. This typeface has been added with various alternative characters. This type of writing is perfect for logos, fashion, stationery, magazines, menus, books, invitations, greeting cards, packaging, labels, clothing, marketing, business cards, etc.

Files include: - Gallant Signature (otf) - Gallant Signature (ttf)

Features:
- Latin base A-Z and a-z
- Numbers - Symbol - Style Set
- Alternative Styles
- Ligature
- PUA encoding
- Multilingual

Full font. Cek here:
https://graphicriver.net/item/gallant-signature/32552027

    • Like