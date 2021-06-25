Fish shop logo/Black cat logo

Как можно обыграть тематику рыбного магазина? Рыба на лого? Океан? Корабль? Удочка или прилавок с обитателями подводного мира? Скучно, господа! Давайте лучше возьмем неизменного любителя рыбы — кота, дадим ему в зубы морскую вкуснятину и обратим к нам спиной со взглядом в светлое кошачье будущее, где таких вкусностей на каждый день хватит! Получаем вполне себе симпатичную работу, которая не перегружена лишними деталями.

**********

How can you play with the theme of a fish store? Fish on the logo? Ocean? Ship? A fishing rod or a counter with the inhabitants of the underwater world? Boring, gentlemen! Let's better take a constant lover of fish - a cat, give him seafood yummy in his teeth and turn our backs to us with a glance at the bright cat's future, where there will be enough such goodies for every day! We get quite a nice job, which is not overloaded with unnecessary details.

**********

Some logos are avaliable for sale.

Mail me: design@logobackwater.ru

Also i`m here:

Instagram | Behance