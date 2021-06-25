Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
BACKWATER

Fish shop logo/Black cat logo

BACKWATER
BACKWATER
  • Save
Fish shop logo/Black cat logo fish shop fish store logo fish store black cat logo cat logo black cat cat fish shop logo fish logo illustration vector identity design identity logo design.graphic design design logotype logos logo
Download color palette

Как можно обыграть тематику рыбного магазина? Рыба на лого? Океан? Корабль? Удочка или прилавок с обитателями подводного мира? Скучно, господа! Давайте лучше возьмем неизменного любителя рыбы — кота, дадим ему в зубы морскую вкуснятину и обратим к нам спиной со взглядом в светлое кошачье будущее, где таких вкусностей на каждый день хватит! Получаем вполне себе симпатичную работу, которая не перегружена лишними деталями. 

**********

How can you play with the theme of a fish store? Fish on the logo? Ocean? Ship? A fishing rod or a counter with the inhabitants of the underwater world? Boring, gentlemen! Let's better take a constant lover of fish - a cat, give him seafood yummy in his teeth and turn our backs to us with a glance at the bright cat's future, where there will be enough such goodies for every day! We get quite a nice job, which is not overloaded with unnecessary details.

**********

Some logos are avaliable for sale.
Mail me: design@logobackwater.ru
Also i`m here:
Instagram | Behance

BACKWATER
BACKWATER

More by BACKWATER

View profile
    • Like